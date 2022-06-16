BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was shot late Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
It happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Litchfield Avenue, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid With Scattered Storms Later
Additional details were not immediately clear Thursday morning.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Critical In Shooting Near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Police Say
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Here's What The Fed Rate Hike Means For You