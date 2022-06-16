BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Takoma Park man is charged with hate crimes after he confessed to spray-painting “groomer,” a homophobic slur, on two Prince George’s County public libraries earlier this month, police said.
READ MORE: Baltimore Won't Host The FIFA World Cup In 2026
Charles Sutherland, 30, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes related to defacing the buildings.
Police said the Greenbelt Branch Library was vandalized June 4 and the New Carrollton Branch Library was vandalized June 9.
According to an NPR report, old accusations of LGBTQ people “grooming” and “recruiting” children have gained new traction.
Last week, a group of Proud Boys disrupted a drag queen storytelling event at a California library, and one member of the far-right group allegedly called the reader a “groomer” CBS Bay Area reports.READ MORE: Baltimore Education Groups To Hold Gubernatorial Forum On June 21
Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she condemns all acts of hate and that anyone who violates the rights of another will be charged and prosecuted by her office.
“My office supports justice for all people and will not tolerate actions of hate. It is especially paramount during Pride Month to share this message of equality and acceptance of all human beings,” she said.
Police said anyone with information on Sutherland is asked to call 301-699-2601.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Much Of Maryland Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch