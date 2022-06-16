BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Thursday is off to a comfortable and breezy start with overcast skies, but that could change later on.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the threat of scattered and potentially severe storms this afternoon.
Our forecast calls for an afternoon high in the upper 80s. We’ll cool down into the low 70s this evening.
For the most part, we should stay dry for much of the day as the clouds give way to some sunshine and clearer skies.
The best window for storms will likely be late this afternoon and into the evening when we could see some severe weather arrive.
Damaging winds are the primary threat, though these storms also could produce heavy downpours and hail.
Our Friday is shaping up to be breezy and hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the mid 90s.