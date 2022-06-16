BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.
The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication — but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Central Maryland Spared By Storms Thursday, Hot & Sunny Friday
That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside. All the bottles are either Walgreens or Kroger brand.READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Turbine Fire At Domino Sugar Refinery In Baltimore, Union Says
The specific bottles covered under the recall at Kroger are:
- 300-count Aspirin, UPC 0004126001295
- 15-count Ibuprofen, UPC 0004126001298
The bottles under the Walgreens recall are:
- 150-count Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, UPC 311917218090
For more information on the recall, such as lot numbers, visit the CPSC website.