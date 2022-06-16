Hi everyone!

As Juneteenth approaches we took the opportunity to head up to the Hosanna School Museum, the site of the first school for African-American youth in Harford County.

The year was 1867. The Civil War was over by two years. Juneteenth had occurred in 1865, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Finally, a school house for African-American youth was established by Miss Edmonia Highgate on property owned by a free African-American known named Cupid Paca.

The Paca family owned 50 acres of land and Cupid’s son sold a quarter-acre of his inherited land for the school to be built.

The history of Hosanna School Museum is really presented in detail on the website, Including Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration.

The commitment by the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers is blue ribbon, and we cannot thank them enough for hosting us today.

Standing in that school room, seeing the displays, and the real learning materials used brought Maryland and an important chapter of U.S. history to life.

K2 and I will see you tomorrow from AFRAM!

– Marty B!