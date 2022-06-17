BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel Board of Education on Friday unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Mark Bedell as the next Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
The board said Dr. Bedell has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016, and he is credited with closing achievement gaps and raising the district's graduation rate.
The appointment is a homecoming to Maryland, as the Superintendent was formerly an assistant superintendent for high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools and a former Anne Arundel County resident.
Dr. Bedell will succeed George Arlotto, who has served as Superintendent since 2014.
“Education is the pathway to economic prosperity,” Bedell said in a statement after his appointment. “If we do education right, it doesn’t matter how you show up and where you come from, you can overcome. We have a responsibility as an administrative staff here to make sure that every single one of our kids grows.”
Dr. Bedell starts his four-year term next month, and under the terms of his contract he will earn $305,000 annually, the board said.