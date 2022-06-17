CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Rosedale, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot in Rosedale on Thursday night, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Leidan and Arnham roads about 7:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Canceled Flights Rise Across US As Summer Travel Heats Up

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Where's Marty? Checking With Food And Drink Vendors At The AFRAM Festival

Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Hot & Sunny

Anyone with information is call police at 410-307-2020. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff