BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ne-Yo, The O’Jays, Yung Bleu—those are just a few of the acts scheduled to perform at Druid Hill Park this weekend for AFRAM 2022.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
As in years past, a host of big-name artists and acts is set to take the stage to entertain festivalgoers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, and artists' performances will be streamed live this weekend on CBS News Baltimore.
To help you keep track of all the acts, we’ve put together a lineup below, so you don’t miss your favorites (times are subject to change).
Saturday’s Performances
- 3:00 p.m.: Pariz
- 4:00 p.m.: INAYAH
- 4:47 p.m.: Lil Key
- 5:15 p.m.: Yung Bleu
- 6:10 p.m.: QuickSilva
- 7:00 p.m.: Ne-Yo
Sunday’s Performances
- 3:00 p.m.: Le’Andria Johnson
- 4:00 p.m.: El Debarge
- 5:15 p.m.: Rotimi
- 6:10 p.m.: DJ Tanz and Friends
- 7:00 p.m.: The O’Jays