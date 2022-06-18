CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Quadruple Shooting, West Lafayette Ave

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday

Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: CDC Approves COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Under 5

Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot.

READ MORE: AFRAM Performer Lil Key Grew Up Coming To Festival, Dreamt Of Performing On Main Stage

All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: IMAGES: Scenes From AFRAM 2022 In Baltimore

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.