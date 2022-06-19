BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed after the car they were traveling in veered off a road near Manchester, Maryland, and struck a telephone pole Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Maryland State Police learned of the crash around 3:45 a.m. on June 19. They found a 2022 Hyundai Kona car that had flipped upside down on Manchester Road slightly south of Little Lane, police said.
Inside the vehicle, they found 20-year-old Kyler Jace Robinson behind the wheel and 19-year-old Wesley Owen Singh in the passenger seat, according to authorities.
EMS and fire personnel assisted with removing the men from the vehicle. Robinson and Singh had sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.
Anyone with information about the fatal crash or who saw it happen should call Trooper First Class Adle or Accident Reconstructionist Trooper First Class Spencer at 410-386-3000.