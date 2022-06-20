BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were rescued by members of the Coast Guard on Monday after their boat started to take on water about 15 miles off the coast of Ocean City, authorities said.
Members of the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a distress alert from passengers of the Hot Pursuit, a fishing vessel, after their boat took on water and the captain didn't know if they could make it back to port.
The Coast Guard sent a crew on a 47-foot boat to assist and used dewatering pumps to stabilize the vessel.
The Hot Pursuit was escorted back to shore for repairs. No injuries or medical issues were reported, the Coast Guard said.
"The distress alert feature on marine radios and GPS's can be a game changer if it's properly set up," said Chief Michael Weelmaa, command duty officer for Sector Maryland-NCR. "In situations like this, every second matters. Follow the instructions for your device before you head out on the water to ensure we're locked in on your location and can get to you quickly."