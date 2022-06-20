BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Waters, Baltimore’s beloved iconoclastic filmmaker known as the Pope of Trash, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced last Friday.

The 76-year-old is one of seven honorees from the movie industry in the 2023 class and the only recipient who isn’t primarily an actor. Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Juanita Moore and Paul Walker will also receive stars honoring their film work.

In the world of television, actor and director Jon Favreau, actress Mindy Kaling, actor and comedian Martin Lawrence, actress Ellen Pompeo, actor Ralph Macchio, and actor and comedian Garrett Morris will be honored.

And in music, singer Marc Anthony, executive Irving Azoff, boy band the Jonas Brothers, rock singer and guitarist Lenny Kravitz, country singer Blake Shelton, R&B singer Charlie Wilson, and Mexican banda singer Jenni Rivera will receive stars next year.

Actress and talk show host Holly Robinson Peete is scheduled to receive the 2,725th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Tuesday.

Since 1960, the chamber of commerce has celebrated important figures in the business of entertainment by embedding terrazzo and brass stars along a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Although Waters hasn’t released a new feature film since 2004’s “A Dirty Shame,” his Baltimore-set movies pushing the boundaries of taste continue to be celebrated through elaborate re-releases and, as The New York Times recently reported, a planned exhibit in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Waters has kept plenty busy writing books — his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance,” came out in May — and art exhibits, including a career-spanning retrospective at the Baltimore Museum of Art that was on display from 2018 to 2019.

Earlier this year, the C. Grimaldis Gallery in Mount Vernon held an exhibit of 26 pieces dubbed “The Worst of Waters,” featuring “The Rudest, The Hardest to Sell, The Just Plain Wrong” works in his oeuvre.