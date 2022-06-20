BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Monday is off to a comfortable start with cool temperatures and calm skies.

We’re looking at a pleasant day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an afternoon high near 82 degrees.

By all indications we will stay dry today, though it will be a little bit warmer than we’ve seen the past few days.

As we head into the evening hours, clouds will move in and the temperatures will dip down into the 60s.

Tomorrow could bring us a dose of rain as parts of Maryland see spotty showers.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a blend of sunshine and clouds at time, but we could also see a shower or two.

Any rain we get would be brief and not widespread.

The forecast afternoon high is in the low 80s, but it will cool down to the mid 60s on Tuesday night.

Looking ahead, our Wednesday is shaping up to be a mixed bag with sun, showers and a couple storms.

Whatever storms reach our doorstep would likely come later in the day.

The forecast afternoon high for Wednesday is about 83 degrees.

Humidity will return on Thursday, when we will also have a chance for a thunderstorm in parts of the area.

The day is looking like it will be cloudy and muggy with highs reaching into the low 80s.

On Friday, we’re looking at partly sunny and humid weather as we warm up into the mid to upper 80s.