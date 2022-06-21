BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fares for public transit in Maryland will increase Sunday, June 26, the Maryland Transit Authority reminds travelers.
Single-trip fares will increase by 10 cents, with fares for Local Bus, Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink going from $1.90 to $2.00, and MobilityLink fares going from $2.10 to $2.20. Monthly fare passes will increase from $74 to $77.
The calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. The price of public transportation increases every two years as required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013.
The price hike was supposed to go into effect on June 27, 2021, but Gov. Larry Hogan mitigated that by using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
There is a discounted fare option for people with flexible schedules called CharmFlex. The option, which started in 2021, allows people to buy three-day and ten-day passes that can be used on non-consecutive days over the span of 12 months.
“Using CharmFlex, riders pay about 15% less compared to the cost of a day-pass or single-trip fare,” the MTA said in a statement.