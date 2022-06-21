Baltimore (WJZ)– Summer officially arrived Tuesday morning at 5:13 a.m. bringing with it a mix of sun and clouds for the day.
Temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s with a little more humidity than Monday.
There's no rain in the forecast today, but our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of severe storms for Wednesday.
They've declared an Alert Day for Wednesday afternoon and evening as parts of the Baltimore area are under a slight risk for severe storms.
After the weather threat on Wednesday, it’s also shaping up to be an unsettled rest of the work week.