By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Fort Washington, Gun, Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School, Prince George's County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County middle school student has been taken into custody after they allegedly brought a gun to Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, police said.

Officers have recovered the weapon and no injuries were reported, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

