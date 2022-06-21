BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County middle school student has been taken into custody after they allegedly brought a gun to Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, police said.
The PGPD has taken a student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington into custody for being in possession of a gun at school this morning. We have recovered the weapon. No one was injured.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 21, 2022
Officers have recovered the weapon and no injuries were reported, police said.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.