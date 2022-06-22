BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl, Andrea Pickett, was reported missing Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
She was last seen in the Catonsville/Arbutus area wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, police said.
Pickett is listed as 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or 911.
#MISSING 14-year-old Andrea Pickett – last seen in the Catonsville/Arbutus area – Andrea is 5’6” – 100lbs – she was last seen wearing a black hoodie & gray sweatpants. If located – please contact 410-307-2020 or 911. #BCoPD #Today pic.twitter.com/VoBSjMNSlY
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 22, 2022