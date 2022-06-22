CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl, Andrea Pickett, was reported missing Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

She was last seen in the Catonsville/Arbutus area wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, police said.

Pickett is listed as 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or 911.

