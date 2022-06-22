BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday morning.
“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality,” the team said of the 26-year-old player.
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022
“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the team said.
A native of Zachary, La., Ferguson was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech, where he had almost 200 tackles and 45 sacks during his four years as a Bulldog, earning him the nickname “Sack Daddy.”
In three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson played 38 games, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.
Baltimore Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue on Tuesday about 11:25 p.m. for a report of a questionable death.
Ferguson was the victim, police confirmed.
The cause of his death is still being determined.
This story will be updated.