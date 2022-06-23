CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:American Rescue Plan Act, Baltimore County, Johnny Olszewski

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski went to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill and discuss county concerns and solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Olszewski said in a social media post that he met separately with lawmakers and White House senior staff to discuss the way that Baltimore County has been spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

That funding is helping the county “get back on track” following the pandemic, Olszewski said.

The county executive and co-chair of the National Association of Counties said he and other members of the Large Urban County Caucus went to Washington, D.C., to “deepen the discussion about the delivery of American Rescue Plan funding to residents” in counties across the United States.

CBS Baltimore Staff