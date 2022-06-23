BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski went to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill and discuss county concerns and solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
(1/4) I was proud to spend the day in Washington, DC as co-chair of @NACoTweets’ Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC), a forum for urban county leaders and voice for America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the Administration. pic.twitter.com/QlPqsz3H7N
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 23, 2022
Olszewski said in a social media post that he met separately with lawmakers and White House senior staff to discuss the way that Baltimore County has been spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
That funding is helping the county “get back on track” following the pandemic, Olszewski said.
The county executive and co-chair of the National Association of Counties said he and other members of the Large Urban County Caucus went to Washington, D.C., to “deepen the discussion about the delivery of American Rescue Plan funding to residents” in counties across the United States.