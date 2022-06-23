BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans endured a damp Thursday morning after the city and surrounding area picked up around three-quarters of an inch of rain.

On Friday, some fog will appear in some areas in the morning. But eventually, the sun will burn it off.

As a result, the Baltimore area will experience a sunny drier and much warmer afternoon.

Normal highs now have moved to 87 degrees. Tomorrow, many Marylanders will see 80 degrees with rather comfortable humidity.

Also on the horizon: warmer sunny weather will arrive this first full weekend of summer.

Maryland will top out in the upper 80s on Saturday and perhaps see 90 degrees on Sunday.

By Monday, a cold front will be approaching and bring with it a chance of showers or some thunderstorms too.

Beautiful sunny and dry weather will follow on Tuesday and through mid-week.

Beach weather will also be warmer and sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s all weekend long.

The water temperature will only be around 67 degrees though. Ouch!