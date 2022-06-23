BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University in Baltimore could soon receive $2 million for its new artificial intelligence research center.
Legislation that would direct the money toward the university advanced last night in the U.S. House of Representatives, in part due to the efforts of Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), according to congressional staff.READ MORE: The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore's Drag Brunch Hotspot
The funding was included in the Commerce, Justice, and Science and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for the fiscal year 2023, which was passed by a House Appropriations subcommittee and is set to go before the full committee for consideration, staff said.
Ruppersberger requested the funding on behalf of the university, which aims to tackle complex data projects related to the responsible and equitable deployment of artificial intelligence at the center, according to congressional staff.READ MORE: Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Baltimore Prison For Second Time In Six Months
The center will include a cutting-edge computer lab with high-performance workstations. Each workstation will be capable of delivering the equivalent of hundreds of traditional servers, staff said.
Morgan State University President David Wilson said that the center would, among many things, help address some of the problems associated with social inequity.MORE NEWS: Where's Marty? Visiting Civic Works' Real Food Farm, Where Vegetables Are Grown For People In Need
“As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative that social responsibility and equity be a part of the equation, particularly as it relates to artificial intelligence,” he said. “Through the efforts of the new Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan, our researchers will be able to solve complex real-world problems and address the potential bias that exists in the technology we have come to depend upon.”