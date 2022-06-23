BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland.

In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes.

This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home.

WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with legal experts to learn more about how today’s decision could affect Maryland’s concealed carry law.

“I think it’s very important—not just for New York—but for how other gun laws are going to be evaluated as well,” Duke Center for Firearms Law Co-Director Joseph Blocher said.

In Maryland, a person has to go through the state police to get a wear and carry permit.

Now, second amendment advocates believe people will be encouraged by the ruling to file more applications for those permits.

“It’s a constitutional right,” said Mike Doherty, chairman of the board for the Maryland State Rifle & Pistol Association. “I should have the right to protect myself, my choice on how I defend myself, my family.”

Doherty said he applied for a wear and carry permit in Maryland and was denied. Now, he’s hoping that he won’t need one.

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh said his office will determine if the ruling has any impact on the state’s gun laws.

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement that the decision “puts lives at risk and makes removing guns from our streets even more difficult.”