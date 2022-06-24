BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is a beautiful Friday and we are headed into a beautiful weekend as well.
Temperatures Friday morning are in the low to mid 60s, with some areas in the upper 60s. High pressure is arriving just in time for the weekend, got to love that — the low pressure is long gone and out of our way.
On Friday, we end up with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are warmer than yesterday, reaching the low 80s, and then tonight back down mid to upper 60s. Another thing to love about Friday is the low humidity — that high of 82 is going to feel like 82 because it won't be one of the those sticky summer days.
Temperatures at night should dip back down to the mid-to-upper 60s.
We should see more sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures take another step up over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to right around 90.
Storms do take over on Monday, but it is temporary, as the sun should be back by Tuesday.