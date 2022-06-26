BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting that occurred at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.

Two males and a female were shot at the Frankford Gardens Shopping Center around 7:55 p.m., Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

One of the males has died from his injuries. The other is in surgery, Harrison said. His condition was upgraded from “critical” to “serious” within the last three hours, according to authorities.

As for the woman, she sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, he said.

All of the gunshot victims initially appear to be adults, Harrison said.

It is unknown if there was one shooter or multiple shooters involved in the incident, according to authorities.

Officers assigned to patrol Northeast Baltimore were in the area at the time of the shooting, Harrison said. They rushed toward the gunshots to try to ascertain what had happened, he said.

“Literally, at 7:55, the officers who were on this assignment heard the gunshots and called it out, and ran towards it immediately,” he said. “Once again, it speaks to the brazenness of today’s criminal offenders who are committing shootings right in the presence of police officers who are right what they’re supposed to be doing exactly what we’ve assigned them to do.”

Mayor Brandon Scott echoed his frustration, particularly with grown men who don’t know how to handle their conflict “acting like little boys.”

“This is another incident where, you know, people seem to simply don’t care that our police officers are there,” Scott said. “They were right where they were supposed to be.”

This is the second time that people have been shot at a shopping center near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane within the past few days.

Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center on Wednesday.

The Parkside Shopping Center is the larger of the two shopping centers. They are separated by one long block.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100

Anonymous Tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.