Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said.
Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,