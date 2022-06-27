BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boat rides are returning to Great Falls at the C&O Canal this summer, the National Park Service announced Monday.

Visitors will be able to board a replica of the Charles F. Mercer excursion boat and take a scenic trip along the canal. Along the way, operators will tell the history of the canal and learn more about those who lived and worked along it.

The Mercer was a packet boat that carried travelers from Georgetown to enjoy attractions in the Great Falls area, according to the C&O Canal Trust.