BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boat rides are returning to Great Falls at the C&O Canal this summer, the National Park Service announced Monday.
Visitors will be able to board a replica of the Charles F. Mercer excursion boat and take a scenic trip along the canal. Along the way, operators will tell the history of the canal and learn more about those who lived and worked along it.
The Mercer was a packet boat that carried travelers from Georgetown to enjoy attractions in the Great Falls area, according to the C&O Canal Trust.
The boat rides will be offered every Saturday and Sunday beginning on the Fourth of July weekend through Labor Day weekend, with rides at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center beginning one hour before each program, the NPS said. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance, and the rides are weather dependent.
For more information, visit the National Park Service website.