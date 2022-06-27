BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voting is underway in Maryland’s primary election.

Maryland’s Primary Election Day is July 19. Mail-in voting has begun as the state’s voters can request a mail-in ballot be sent to them. There are 288 ballot drop-boxes set up statewide.

The top of the ballot includes races for who will replace Gov. Larry Hogan in the governor’s mansion. The Republican race pits Hogan’s Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz against Trump-endorsed Del. Dan Cox of Frederick.

Top candidates in the Democratic field include Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Maryland’s former Attorney General Doug Gansler, and former U.S. Education Secretary John King.

“This is going to be a really wild and tight race coming down to the end,” Dr. Roger Hartley, the dean of the University of Baltimore’s School of Public Affairs, said. “People are starting to pay attention and now, the campaigns have really heated up.”

Maryland will have a new attorney general to replace Brian Frosh, who announced his retirement.

Rep. Anthony Brown, who served as lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley, is squaring off with Katie Curran O’Malley, a former judge, and Maryland’s former first lady.

Del. Brooke Lierman and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams are the Democratic candidates for comptroller to replace Peter Franchot. Harford Coounty Executive Barry Glassman is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

In a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll last month, Schulz, Franchot, Brown, and Lierman are leading in their respective races, with many voters undecided.

Many people are closely watching the race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney amid continued high violent crime and a federal trial of incumbent Marilyn Mosby. Her challengers are the same as the 2018 primary, when she beat Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah.

“The pending trial has definitely put more of a focus on this race,” Hartley said.

The deadline to register to vote or change voter registration is 11:59 p.m. on June 28. Maryland has same-day voter registration at polling places but it is recommended voters meet the June 28 deadline.