BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 88-year-old man died after he was hit by a car that veered off the road and onto a curb Saturday afternoon in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said.
Investigators believe the driver of an SUV traveling east on Liberty Road near Allen Road left the roadway and struck a curb, the man and an occupied parked car.
The victim, identified as Henry Cerquetti, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV and the occupant of the parked vehicle were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.