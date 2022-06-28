BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic.

Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.

Friday, July 1

Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and children’s activities starts the fun about 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Game 2 of the Ironbirds-Dash series brings a second night of post-game fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Additionally, it’s Princess & Pirates Night. There’s also the opportunity for a pre-game catch on the field.



Chesapeake City, Chateau Bu-De Winery & Vineyard, 237 Bohemia Manor Farm Lane. The winery on the site of a historic farm overlooking the Bohemia River hosts a fireworks display. 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

Frederick, Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive. The Frederick Keys, now in MLB’s Draft League, will ring in the Fourth of July with the first of two nights of fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Jacksonville, Jacksonville Elementary School, 3400 Hillendale Heights Road, Phoenix. The Greater Jacksonville Optimist Club, Inc., hosts the fireworks show, plus vendors and music from Up the Ladder. Dusk.

Middle River, 1400 Chesapeake Ave. The show starts at 8:50 p.m.

Middletown, Middletown Community Park, 7628 Coblentz Road. There will be vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, music and food in the afternoon and evening, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Parkton, Big Truck Farm Brewery, 19919 Cameron Mill Road. Enjoy the brewery’s USA Day Celebration with food and drinks, live music, and children’s activities, all capped off with fireworks at dusk. Noon-10 p.m. $15 ages 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger.

Sunday, July 3

Brunswick, Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive. The historic town on the Potomac River holds a fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.

Frederick, Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive. Night two against the Trenton Thunder will also include post-game fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Fullerton, Fullerton Park. The communities of Overlea-Fullerton, Linover, Overlea, Elmwood and Belmar come together for what’s being billed as the “largest display ever.” Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Glen Burnie, Sawmill Creek Park, 7405 Charley Eckman Lane. Fireworks will start about 9 p.m. Food will be sold at the Glen Burnie Boys Baseball concession stand.

Havre de Grace. The fun kicks off with a parade down Union Avenue at 2 p.m. Rock group Love Seed Mama Jump will perform at the visitor center starting at 7 p.m., followed by the Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. The grand finale: fireworks launched from a barge in the Susquehanna River, just off of Concord Point Park.

Taneytown, Taneytown Memorial Park Taneytown Pike and Park Road. Celebrate Independence Day with food, music, games and fireworks. 6-10 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Although the team is on the road, the Ironbirds will ring in the Fourth with Red, White & Boom, featuring axe throwing, cornhole, giant Jenga, face painters, food and drinks, and a fireworks display.



Annapolis, Dock Street. A patriotic parade down West Street and Main Street, featuring marching bands, fire engines, vintage cars and local clubs, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. In the evening, fireworks will light up the night sky over Annapolis Harbor. Some good viewing spots: areas northeast of the Severn River, City Dock, Naval Academy Bridge, and any of parks facing Spa Creek.

Baltimore, Inner Habor, Pratt and Light streets. The city’s Independence Day celebration downtown are back, starting with a performance by the Navy Band Commodores at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Wordsmith will deliver a spoken word performance of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” at 7:30 p.m., leading into the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Celebration concert at Rash Field. A 13-minute fireworks show is set to light up the sky at 9:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, check out the American Visionary Art Museum’s Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show at 9 a.m.

Baltimore, Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave. TT the Artist, Sister Carol and The Legendary Ingramettes are just some of the musical headliners set to perform at the 6th Annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival. Starting at 1 p.m., attendees can also enjoy food trucks, exhibits and vendors along the waterfront.

At 9:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks show over the water.

Bel Air, Rockfield Park, 501 E. Churchville Road. The county seat of Harford County holds a full day of activities, starting with a flag-raising ceremony in front of Bel Air High School at 6:45 a.m., followed by a blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast. Throughout the day there will be family competitions, a bicycle rodeo and a Main Street parade. A fireworks display caps things off about 9:30 p.m.

Catonsville, Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave. Festivities begin with a parade down Frederick Road. This year’s theme: “Catonsville Shines With Community Spirit.” In the evening, families can head to the athletic fields at the high school for a festival and fireworks display.

Columbia, Lake Kittamaqundi, 10275 Wincopin Circle. Bobby Thompson and Vanessa Collier will provide tunes before a 20-minute fireworks show over the water. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site. 5-10 p.m.

Dundalk, Grange Elementary School, 2000 Church Road. After multiple days of music, games, food and fun at the Heritage Fair, Dundalk celebrates the Fourth with a nighttime fireworks show. 9:15 p.m.

Frederick, Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St. Starting at noon, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, rides and amusements, food, and local craft drinks in the park. Fireworks will be shot off at dusk from Parkway Elementary School.

Towson, Loch Raven Academy, 8101 Lasalle Road. The nighttime display begins at 9:20 p.m.

Westminster, Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St. The museum will offer entertainment, food and drink vendors, and children’s activities before the fireworks go off at sunset. Grounds open at 4 p.m. and admission is $5 per car load.