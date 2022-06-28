BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold front that moved through Maryland really did the trick—and we’ve got some cooler, dryer weather to show for it.

Most of us were greeted by temperatures in the upper 50s or low 60s as we woke up Tuesday, a noticeably cooler (and less humid) start than we’ve had the past few days.

It’s setting the stage well for what will likely be our nicest day of the week.

We’re talking about mostly sunny weather today with a light wind blowing in from the north-northwest. Temperatures will climb to about 80 degrees this afternoon.

The best part is we won’t be dealing with as much of that sticky humidity today. In other words, it should be a comfortable day to spend some time outside.

As we head into the evening, things will remain calm and clear as temperatures dip into the low 60s.

We’ll warm up slightly on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. That warm trend will continue as we head into the weekend.

Our Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be hot and humid with 90-degree temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

We expect some showers and storms to kick off our weekend. As for the Fourth of July, we’re monitoring how that day will shape up for your holiday plans.