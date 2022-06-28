BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has added 150 Seba’s short-tailed bats to its bat cave, more than quadrupling its on-site population.
Prior to the new addition, the zoo's bat cave, located in the Maryland Wilderness area, was home to a colony of 30.
Renovations to the cave, including lighting improvements and new viewing glass, were made in anticipation of the 150 new occupants, who came to Baltimore from the Denver Zoo. The bats were introduced to the cave after a quarantine period and diet adjustment, the zoo said.
Although they are not native to Maryland, Seba's short-tailed bats are similar to bats in the state in both size and behavior, the zoo said.
The zoo described them as “gregarious” and said they weigh just over half an ounce.