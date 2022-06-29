CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said.

The unidentified 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Wednesday morning.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

