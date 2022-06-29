BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan weighed in Wednesday after a Baltimore police sergeant was hit by a car during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks, offering his prayers.
The officer remains on full life support.
“Another senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life,” Hogan tweeted. “The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice.”
The incident happened Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. The officer had pulled over a car during a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going.
The unidentified officer was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.
“He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief, said Tuesday night.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver accelerated, dragging the officer and striking another vehicle along the way.
A heavy police presence in West Baltimore on Wednesday is believed to be related to that incident. A person was taken into custody following what police described as a "possible barricade situation" on Druid Hill Avenue.
WJZ has learned from sources that this thing may be connected to the officer who was hit by a driver and dragged.