By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend.

Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center.

Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition.

No details about a suspect or motive have been released.

Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

