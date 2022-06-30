BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County.

Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont.

The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said.

The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded by him.

“The key to providing for our community in times of emergency is having a nonprofit people support. With the support of donations, we are always ready to respond – no matter how urgent the situation is,” Bucher said. “Our mission is to be the neighbor our community can always count on.”

The camp said Wednesday the fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. in the dining hall, also known as the White House, and was put under control at around noon. Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

Camp Airy is set on 450 acres and includes a swimming pool, athletic fields, an archery range, tennis courts, a rope course, and an outdoor theater with seating for 600, according to its website.

The Frederick County Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating the blaze.