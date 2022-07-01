BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating after decomposing human remains were found inside a trash bag in East Baltimore, authorities said Friday.
The grisly discovery was made Tuesday afternoon. Patrol officers called to the 800 block of Showell Court about 3:40 p.m. found the bag containing the human remains in a nearby yard, Baltimore Police said.
The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, which determined the manner of death was homicide.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.