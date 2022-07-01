BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is preparing to put on a Star-Spangled Spectacular performance at Rash Field Park on Monday.

“I think it’s so unique when you can take the orchestra outside the concert hall into the community to really let them know this is our Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,” said Jonathan Rush, assistant conductor at Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Rush will be leading the live performances throughout the night.

“We’re going to have some classic favorites like Leonard Berstein’s Overture to Candide and also going to do Ives’ variations on America,” Rush said. “And also, Baltimore-based rapper and BSO artistic partner ‘Wordsmith’ is going to be doing this arrangement…that fuses together pop and hip hop music with classical music.”

In addition to the lineup of performances, for the first time, 16-year-old soloist Ruda Matsushita with the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra will be joining the main stage.

“I’ve been over the moon about it, especially since because of COVID I haven’t had many chances to perform in front of big crowds as compared to before,” Matsushita said.

“She plays the violin and she’s going to be performing the Presto from Vivaldi’s summer,” Rush said.

Matsushita said the experience is a highlight in her early music career.

“The BSO has been a huge part in my growing up and it’s been a pillar in my musical foundation and so I’m so honored and grateful to be able to perform with them,” Matsushita said.

As for all you music lovers, the BSO just wants you to get ready for a spectacular time.

“We want it to be a rock event,” Rush said. “We want people to have such a great time, they can shout if they need to they can clap if they need to.”

The BSO will be playing its free Star-Spangled Celebration concert starting at 8 p.m. at Rash Field Park. The concert will be followed by a firework show, which the symphony will also accompany.