BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is cautioning people about several road closures in the downtown and Inner Harbor over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the department, these closures will be in effect starting Monday at noon until 11:59 p.m.

Traffic enforcement will also be out to help move traffic along.

Pedestrians may impede traffic and drivers should be cautious when driving through these areas.

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions will be implemented in the following areas:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street.

be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street. President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or west of President Street.

be allowed to travel on or west of President Street. Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street.

be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street. Pratt, Lombard and Baltimore Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard split to Pratt Street. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-395.

be permitted on I-395. No commercial vehicle traffic will be allowed east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from the I-395 split to Fayette Street.

In addition to the temporary commercial vehicle restrictions, the following streets will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:30 p.m. until clear:

Eastbound Conway Street at I-395 – Northbound I-395 traffic will be diverted north on Howard Street.

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Westbound Lombard Street traffic will be diverted at President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

Southbound Light Street will be closed at Lombard Street – Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Northbound Light Street will be closed at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until clear:

North side of Lombard Street from President to South Streets

West side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette Streets

Parking Restrictions will also be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight at the following locations:

Both sides of Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to Covington Streets

East side of Light Street from Lee to Conway Streets (parking restricted from 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022)

Below are also some closures that could impact you over the weekend:

Weekend Lane Closures Along the Jones Falls Expressway

This weekend, temporary lane closures will be implemented along the Jones Falls Expressway.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, temporary right lane closures will be implemented along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Cold Spring Lane and Guilford Avenue from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for forestry and street lighting work.

Then on Sunday, July 3, 2022, temporary left lane closures will be implemented along both the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for cleaning activities.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Hanover Street Bridge Lane Closures

This weekend, temporary lane closures will continue along the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge for repair work.

At this time, multiple full-time lane closures are implemented along both the northbound and southbound sides of the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street. At least one lane of through traffic will remain open in each direction along the bridge.

Traffic Modifications for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar

This Sunday, traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, which is held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 the following streets will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with detours in effect:

Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off-ramp left lane closure

Traffic Modifications for July 4th Baltimore Orioles Home Game

On Monday, July 4th, temporary traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Orioles home game against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Drivers should be advised that all parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium during each game. Patrons who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation. With a variety of transit options including the Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, and the Charm City Circulator, fans can easily use mass transit from numerous locations in and around Baltimore.

Baseball fans that drive to the games should utilize commercial parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods. Transportation Enforcement Officers will enforce all posted parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations in the vicinity of the stadium. Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed . Patrons with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.

In preparation for Monday’s game, the following streets will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 starting at approximately 10:00 a.m. :

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets

In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. :