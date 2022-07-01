BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s gas tax increased seven cents Friday to 43 cents per gallon.

“They make more money, us filling up than I make (driving for Grubhub),” Montez Green said. “That’s kind of the irritating part about this.”

The rise in the gas tax is tied to inflation in Maryland. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon.

“With the price of food and everything going up, c’mon. I mean, just cut it,” Dwayne Payne said. “I got a pickup truck as you can see. It really eats it up. It’s sad.”

The average price in Maryland for a gallon of regular gas is $4.77, according to AAA, up from $3.00 a year ago.

“Even despite the fact Maryland’s gas tax increased today, we’re down two cents compared to yesterday. So, they have been trending downward and that’s in large part due to the part of crude oil,” Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic said. “It’s the highest gas prices we’ve ever seen for the holiday.”

AAA estimates almost one million Marylanders will be traveling for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Can’t afford to go out,” Payne said. “We were going to go down to Ocean City, but it’s too expensive. We’re going to try to find something local.”

Green says he stops to fuel up his car multiple times a day.

“Paying 5 dollars a gallon for gas, might as well be walking,” Green said