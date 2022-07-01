AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A man wanted for the killings of two people in Maine was arrested Friday in Rockland, Maryland, officials said.
David Barnett, 34, of Port Clyde, New York, will be held at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland pending extradition, Maine State Police said.
The investigation of the killings continues in Maine.
Two Connecticut residents, 21-year-olds Kelzie Caron and Pierre Langlois, were killed on June 6 at a home in Auburn, Maine, police said. Investigators haven’t said how they pair died.
Barnett was taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant for murder, police said. It was not known if he had a lawyer.
