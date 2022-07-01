BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you start seeing more state troopers in Baltimore City, don’t be surprised.
Starting Friday, Maryland State Police will have expanded patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 in Baltimore City, the agency said Thursday
Previously, the agency was responsible for calls for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line. The agency will now respond to the end of I-83 at Fayette Street in Baltimore City.
READ MORE: Baltimore's Behavioral Health Pilot Program Aims To Provide New Youth Services
The change is the result of an agreement between three Maryland law enforcement agencies and the Baltimore Police Department. Those agencies are Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and the Maryland Capitol Police
State Police said the Maryland Department of Transportation's Coordinated Highways Action Response Team will provide assistance with road closures and detours, and MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits.
The agency said Maryland Capitol Police has been given enforcement authority on both I-83 and Route 295.