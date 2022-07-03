BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front that brought storms into the Baltimore area last night has pushed south of the region, leaving lower humidity and clear skies in its wake.
Tonight will be comfortable with temperature lows in the 60s.
READ MORE: Fourth Of July Festivities Began In Baltimore County Sunday Evening
Sunshine will be plentiful on Monday when people are celebrating the Fourth of July.
Temperature highs will reach the mid- to upper-80s.
Humidity will creep back up Monday night and continue through Tuesday.READ MORE: Man Who Shot Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Indicted On 18 Charges
The next chance for storms arrives on Tuesday afternoon.
Expect to see scattered storms during the afternoon.
Some of those storms may be severe, bringing with them damaging winds and hail.
WJZ is holding off on issuing an Alert Day for Tuesday until its weather team has more confidence in the forecast.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woodlawn Teen
Some of the forecast models are not bullish about a severe storm potential for the Baltimore area on Tuesday.