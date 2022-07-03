BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front that brought storms into the Baltimore area last night has pushed south of the region, leaving lower humidity and clear skies in its wake.

Tonight will be comfortable with temperature lows in the 60s.

Sunshine will be plentiful on Monday when people are celebrating the Fourth of July.

Temperature highs will reach the mid- to upper-80s.

Humidity will creep back up Monday night and continue through Tuesday.

The next chance for storms arrives on Tuesday afternoon.

Expect to see scattered storms during the afternoon.

Some of those storms may be severe, bringing with them damaging winds and hail.

WJZ is holding off on issuing an Alert Day for Tuesday until its weather team has more confidence in the forecast.

Some of the forecast models are not bullish about a severe storm potential for the Baltimore area on Tuesday.