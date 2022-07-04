BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said.
Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials.
Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said.