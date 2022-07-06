Orioles Outlast Rangers 10-9 On Mullins' 10th Inning DoubleCedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs.

O's Beat Rangers 7-6 On A Hit Batter, 37-44 At MidpointJorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.

De La Cruz Homers In 10th, Marlins Beat Nationals AgainThe Marlins won the rare 11:05 a.m. start by beating the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row.

Nats' Soto Says MRI Showed No Damage To Injured Left CalfJuan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.