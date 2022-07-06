CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:Bowie, National Weather Service, Possible Tornado, Severe Weather, Storm damage

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Bowie after a possible tornado swept through Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of damage.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate that a tornado might have touched down about 5:30 p.m. in Bowie, where reports of damage included uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Muggy With A Chance For Showers & Storms

While there were fortunately no injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, toppled trees and scattered debris could be found across the area Wednesday.

READ MORE: Several Houses In East Baltimore Will Be Torn Down Over North Avenue Sinkhole, Mayor Says

Crews from the National Weather Service were out Tuesday evening, taking stock of the damage and assessing whether a tornado was responsible for it.

MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In West Baltimore

Though the storms brought down power lines, there were only seven outages affecting roughly 110 homes and businesses there as of Wednesday morning, according to BGE’s outage map.