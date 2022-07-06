BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Bowie after a possible tornado swept through Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of damage.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate that a tornado might have touched down about 5:30 p.m. in Bowie, where reports of damage included uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes.

While there were fortunately no injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, toppled trees and scattered debris could be found across the area Wednesday.

Many neighbors here in this #Bowie community are in clean up mode after a tornado ripped through the area last night. Take a look at this yard here covered with debris and uprooted trees. The trees also took down some power lines here on this road. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JztqYRU5AD — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 6, 2022

Crews from the National Weather Service were out Tuesday evening, taking stock of the damage and assessing whether a tornado was responsible for it.

Though the storms brought down power lines, there were only seven outages affecting roughly 110 homes and businesses there as of Wednesday morning, according to BGE’s outage map.