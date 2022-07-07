BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sgt. Ken Ramberg, the Baltimore police officer dragged by a car after a traffic stop last week, is “on the mend” and undergoing physical therapy at University of Maryland Shock Trauma, the Baltimore police union said Thursday.
“His prognosis is good but he has a long road of recovery ahead,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso said in a statement posted on social media. “Ken’s wife, Luana, has shown amazing courage since this incident occurred. She has been by Ken’s side throughout this entire ordeal.”READ MORE: Where's Marty? Checking Out The Amazing Efforts At First Fruits Farm
Mancuso asked that Baltimore residents share their thoughts and prayers with the family of Ramberg, who has been in the hospital since the June 28 incident, which required emergency surgery to repair injuries including several broken bones.
Ramberg was among two officers who stopped a Mercedes for a traffic infraction in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue that night. Court records say the driver was asked to exit the car after Ramberg spotted a handgun, but instead he drove away.READ MORE: Feds Seek Prison For Capitol Rioter Who Had Confederate Flag
The sergeant, who was hanging onto the driver’s door, clung to the car for two blocks before the driver veered into another lane and sideswiped a parked car, knocking him off, according to charging documents for the driver.
Ramberg was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His condition was upgraded to fair a day later.MORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Southern Baltimore Shooting
The accused driver, 36-year-old Joseph Black, was arrested June 29 after allegedly barricading himself inside of a home on Druid Hill Avenue. Described by police as a repeat violent offender, he is charged with attempted first-degree murder.