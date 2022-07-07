SILVER SPRING, MD - NOVEMBER 1: Nina Uzick, center right, an election judge with the Montgomery County Board of Elections, helps voters check in on the final day of early midterm elections voting at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Silver Spring, MD. In the midst of one of the most highly anticipated, profoundly partisan elections in recent history, election judges are among the everyday people who have long been devoted to the nonpartisan election process itself, making sure election day happens the way it should for everyone who wants to vote. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting in Maryland opens Thursday at 7 a.m. and stays open until 8 p.m. every day until July 14th.
It is the first of eight early voting days in the state.
The state’s primary election day is July 19th with several key races on the ballot including, the race for Maryland governor and Baltimore city states attorney.
Thiru Vignarajah challenges the Baltimore City State's attorney incumbent Marilyn Mosby.
This year because of the recent redistricting, voters will need to double check to see if their polling places have changed. This is something you can do online.
Requests for mail-in ballots must be made by July 12th.
They must be dropped off at drop boxes by the time polls close on primary day.