BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at a busy Inner Harbor intersection after he swung a baseball bat at a squeegee worker following an altercation and someone in the group of squeegee workers opened fire, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver had a “heated interaction” with squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and W. Conway streets, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The driver went through the intersection, parked his car, pulled out a baseball bat and walked back toward the group. He swung the bat at “one or more” of the squeegee workers, Harrison.

“In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” he said.

The group of squeegee workers fled the scene.

Officers responded to the scene Thursday about 4:38 p.m. The 48-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

It’s not yet clear if any of the squeegee workers were hit by the driver with the bat, Harrison said.

It’s also not known if the person the driver hit or was attempting to hit with the bat is the same person who shot the man, he said.

“It very well could be another person who was in this group who pulled out the gun and fired, striking this victim,” Harrison said.

Detectives are already looking through camera footage from the area of the shooting and are asking the public for more video, the commissioner said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.