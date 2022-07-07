CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “Black Lives Matter” banner outside an Odenton church has one again been vandalized, with big rectangular holes torn through the sign, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police said the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church’s banner has been vandalized five times in two years, including three instances in the last two months.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the church said:  “We are deeply saddened that this act of HATE has been done to our sign, yet again. We hope that anyone who knows anything will report it.”

The church received many offers for help, according to an update on the post, and is weighing security measures.

Police are seeking information on who is vandalizing the signs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District at 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

