BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “Black Lives Matter” banner outside an Odenton church has one again been vandalized, with big rectangular holes torn through the sign, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church’s banner has been vandalized five times in two years, including three instances in the last two months.
The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton has had its Black Lives Matter banner vandalized for the fifth time in two years. Three of which have been in the last 2 months.
Attached are the photos from the most recent vandalism.
— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 7, 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the church said: “We are deeply saddened that this act of HATE has been done to our sign, yet again. We hope that anyone who knows anything will report it.”READ MORE: Baltimore Police Release Draft Map Of New 'Data Driven' Districts
The church received many offers for help, according to an update on the post, and is weighing security measures.MORE NEWS: Drivers Beware: The Grace Period For JFX Speeding Citations Ends Soon
Police are seeking information on who is vandalizing the signs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District at 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.