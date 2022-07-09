BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer who was dragged by a car across two blocks in Northwest Baltimore in June and put on life support was released from the hospital Saturday.

Doctors at Shock Trauma say Sgt. Ken Ramberg is doing well enough to enter the rehabilitation process and they have great hopes for his recovery.

Ramberg was forced to cling to a white Mercedes after a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue went awry.

The officer had attempted to confront the driver, 36-year-old Joseph Black, when Black decided to flee the area.

Black drove off with Ramberg clinging to his door. He then sideswiped a parked vehicle and knocked the officer off of the car.

Black was arrested the following day in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood. He had allegedly barricaded himself in a home.

Meanwhile, Ramberg underwent emergency surgery for his injuries, which included several broken bones.

Shock Trauma Physician-in-Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said on Saturday that he had great hopes Ramberg would make a full recovery.

Scalea also condemned the continued violence that continues to drive people to his hospital.

“The violence has been at epic rates . . . it has not gotten better over the last few days and we’re doing the best we can, but we sure wish we weren’t doing this as much as we are,” Scalea said.

The local police union has asked that people keep Ramberg in their thoughts and prayers as he begins his long road to recovery.